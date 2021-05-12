‘Ritual as Antidote’ open at downtown Farmington gallery

KickstART Gallery & Shop in downtown Farmington hosts “Ritual as Antidote,” a collection by Farmington Hills resident Lisa Alberts, through June 5.

Motherhood is central to Alberts’ art practice, and her children are often active participants in her process, collecting objects and printing alongside her. She combines alternative photography, textiles, and soft sculpture to explore themes of motherhood, anxiety, and the idea of unearthing.

Alberts, who has exhibited nationally, received her post-graduate certificate in The Photographic Image from Durham University in Durham, England, and her bachelor of fine arts degree from Kendall College of Art and Design in Grand Rapids.

Meet the artist during a May 28, 5-8 p.m., reception at the gallery, 33304 Grand River.

For more information about the artist, visit lisaalberts.com.

To learn more about the gallery, visit kickstartfarmington.org.