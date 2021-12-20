Ring in the new year with Farmington ball drop

Organizers will add a new feature to a popular Riley Park Ice Rink event, with a New Year’s Eve ball drop at Harry Potter and the Holiday Skate.

The December 31 ball drop, a first for downtown Farmington, will happen for kids at 9 p.m., with the official drop at midnight.

Festivities starting at 8 p.m. also include a Horcrux scavenger hunt, costume contest and a few other surprises. Vendors will include Professor Pemberton’s Wands & Accoutrements with items including spell books, magical wands and leather journals; Clever Creations by Amy with fairy garden pieces representing each house and Harry Potter-inspired gnomes; The Cheese Lady Farmington; and Dearborn Music.

Because Riley Park and the Sundquist Pavilion are now part of The Syndicate, Downtown Farmington’s social district, you can bring adult beverages purchased at participating restaurants and bars to the rink for a toast (or two).

For a warmer New Year’s Eve option, watch a 9:45 p.m. showing of “Singin’ in the Rain” at the Farmington Civic Theater before catching the ball drop.

Other 2022 Riley Park Ice Rink events include:

Glow Skate on Jan. 22 from 7-9 p.m.

Star Wars Skate on Feb. 12 from 2-4 p.m. (hosted by the Farmington Community Library)

Superhero Skate on Feb. 21 from 2-4 p.m. (hosted by the Farmington Community Library)

