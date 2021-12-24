Riley Park Ice Rink opens in Downtown Farmington

Riley Park Ice Rink, a downtown Farmington winter destination, opened for its eighth season on December 23.

Operated by the City of Farmington, the 60′ by 80′ rink typically remains open on cold-weather days through February. Anyone without skates may borrow from a collection of donated pairs kept inside the Walter Sundquist Farmington Pavilion.

Jack O’Reilly was among the early season skaters who enjoyed the Riley Park Ice Rink. (David Judge)

Upcoming events include:

  • Harry Potter and the New Year’s Eve Skate – December 31 (Learn more and purchase tickets.)
  • Glow Skate – Jan. 22 from 7-9 p.m.
  • Star Wars Skate – Feb. 12 from 2-4 p.m. (hosted by the Farmington Community Library)
  • Superhero Skate  – Feb. 21 from 2-4 p.m. (hosted by the Farmington Community Library)

Keep up with the latest information by following the Riley Park Ice Rink on Facebook.

