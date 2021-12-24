Riley Park Ice Rink opens in Downtown Farmington

Riley Park Ice Rink, a downtown Farmington winter destination, opened for its eighth season on December 23.

Operated by the City of Farmington, the 60′ by 80′ rink typically remains open on cold-weather days through February. Anyone without skates may borrow from a collection of donated pairs kept inside the Walter Sundquist Farmington Pavilion.

Upcoming events include:

Harry Potter and the New Year’s Eve Skate – December 31 (Learn more and purchase tickets.)

Glow Skate – Jan. 22 from 7-9 p.m.

Star Wars Skate – Feb. 12 from 2-4 p.m. (hosted by the Farmington Community Library)

Superhero Skate – Feb. 21 from 2-4 p.m. (hosted by the Farmington Community Library)

