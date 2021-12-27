RHP Properties gives Farmington Goodfellows a $5K boost

The Farmington Hills corporate offices of RHP Properties, Inc. continued an annual tradition this month, with the company’s 18th donation to the Farmington Area Goodfellows.

RHP is the nation’s largest private owner and operator of manufactured home communities. Staff gave an equivalent value of $2,500 in toy and food donations, matched by the corporate office for a total of $5,000.

Funds helped fulfill the Goodfellows mission, to make sure that no Farmington area child or senior goes without a Christmas.

“All of us at RHP Properties are honored to assist the Farmington Area Goodfellows in their mission to provide for families during the holiday season,” said Ross Partrich, CEO, RHP Properties. “The generosity of our employees shows our commitment to the community, and to this organization which works to ensure no child or senior goes without a Christmas.”

The Farmington Area Goodfellows, an all-volunteer charitable organization, has been assisting families for more than 60 years. To learn more or help, visit goodfellows.info.

Reported by Farmington Voice