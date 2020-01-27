Retirement opens Farmington Planning Commission seat

With the resignation on January 13 of long-time Planning Commission member Kenneth Chiara, the City of Farmington has a vacancy to fill.

Appointed in 2011, Chiara also served on the city’s Traffic and Safety Board until it was dissolved. A 50-year Farmington resident, he said it was an honor to join the Planning Commission.

“I have always been amazed at the number of volunteers the city has, and I wanted to become a part of that,” he said. “After several years on the traffic committee, I wanted to remain part of the city volunteer group. My heart will always be in the city of Farmington.”

The three-year term ends June 30, 2022. Those interested should fill out a board and commission application, which is available at City Hall, 23600 Liberty St. or online, farmgov.com/City-Services/Forms-and-Permits/Government/Application_BoardsCommissionsCommittees.aspx

The Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month. To learn more about the position, write to mandrade@farmgov.com or call 248-474-5500, ext. 2221.