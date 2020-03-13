Resources for families affected by COVID-19 school closure

This story will be regularly updated as more clear and accurate information about local resources becomes available.

With Thursday’s announcement of a three-week Michigan school closure, local families are scrambling to make arrangements for child care and wondering what to do with the kids during this extended spring break.

But for some, this time brings deeper challenges of food insecurity and loss of access to the Internet. Here’s information about where you can find help:

Hackboxes

The Hackbots, a Farmington Public Schools robotics team, have placed Hackboxes across the district that are stocked with non-perishable items for families in need. Here are their locations:

Longacre Elementary School (The Giving Spot), 34850 Arundel Street, Farmington

Lanigan Elementary School (Eagles’ Landing), 23800 Tuck Road, Farmington Hills

Maxfield Training Center, 32789 W. 10 Mile, Farmington

Beechview Elementary School, 26850 Westmeath Ct., Farmington Hills

Power Middle School, 32740 Rhonswood, Farmington Hills

If you’re in a position to help, items welcomed include laundry and other cleaning supplies, garbage bags, paper goods, Ziplock bags, personal care items (soap, shampoo and conditioner, deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste, etc.), dish soap, and simple First Aid items (no medications). Also at this time, puzzles, crayons, crafts, kits, and other items that will help keep children busy during the extended closure are welcome.

Free home internet access

Starting Monday, March 16, Comcast is offering two months of free access to its Basic Essentials package to low-income families affected by the emergency closure of schools. The offer is for new customers, and an application process and some conditions apply. Learn more at internetessentials.com.

You can also access the Internet free of charge at local libraries and city halls.