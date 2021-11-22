Reports, summer taxes on Farmington school board agenda

Farmington Schools trustees meet Tuesday, with the board policy discussions, reports, and summer tax collection on their agenda.

Officials meet first in a 5 p.m. closed session for an employee evaluation. Their 6 p.m. agenda includes:

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and Education Foundation updates

final report on Camp Riley, a YMCA summer program for K-5 students

discussion of the board’s fund balance policy (current target range is 8-12 percent) and organizational meeting

approval of summer tax collections

Anyone who plans to attend the meeting at the Maxfield Education Center, 32789 W. 10 Mile Rd., must wear a face covering and practice social distancing. You can also watch the meeting live on the district’s YouTube channel: youtube.com/c/FPSTV10.

View the full agenda and supporting materials here: meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1087

Reported by Farmington Voice