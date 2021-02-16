Rent snowshoes at Heritage Park in Farmington Hills

The Farmington Hills Nature Center and Heavner Canoe Rental have partnered to offer snowshoe rentals in adult and kids’ sizes at the Nature Center front desk through March.

Snowshoe rentals are $7 per person. Participants should dress in layers for the weather and wear sturdy boots. To schedule a guided snowshoe trek for a private group, call 248-477-1135.

The Farmington Hills Nature Center is located in Heritage Park, 24915 Farmington Rd. Call the Nature Center at 248-477-1135 or write to asmith@fhgov.com to learn more.