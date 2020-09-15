Rebranded Farmington Hills hotel to open in October

New owners of the former Crowne Plaza in Farmington Hills are in the process of rebranding the 90,000-square-foot building as part of the Delta Hotels by Marriott group.

Farmington Hills officials on Monday approved the transfer of a Resort B-Hotel License with Sunday Sales, and two Bar and Dance-Entertainment permits to AC Hospitality LLC. Vice President Santhosh Pillai said the hotel will open to the public on October 14.

Crain’s Detroit reported in 2018 on the rebranding of the former Holiday Inn at 37529 Grand River to the Crowne Plaza and a “multimillion-dollar renovation to transform it into a business lodging and meeting center.”

The project included a new restaurant, which will also reopen under the new flag. A menu included with the license application featured salads, sandwiches, and pasta, beef, chicken, and seafood entrees, as well as wine, craft brews, and cocktails.

Based in Bloomfield Hills, AC Hospitality also owns hotels in Downers Grove, Illinois and West Palm Beach, Florida.