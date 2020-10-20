Register to vote at Farmington, Hills City Halls through Election Day

Residents who want to vote in the November 3, 2020 Presidential Election can register at their City Clerk offices through Election Day.

To register, you must be:

  • a Michigan resident (at the time you register) and a resident of your city or township for at least 30 days
  • a United States citizen
  • at least 18 years of age (when you vote)
  • not currently serving a sentence in jail or prison

The Farmington Hills City Clerk’s office, at 31555 W. 11 Mile Rd., will be open extra hours over the next two weeks for election-related business:

  • 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, October 20-22
  • 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, October 24
  • 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, October 27-29
  • 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, October 31

The Farmington City Clerk’s office, at 23600 Liberty Street, will be open Saturday, October 31, from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm., for election-related business.

Find more information at fhgov.com/Government/Departments-Divisions/City-Clerk/Elections.aspx and farmgov.com/City-Services/City-Clerk/Election-Information.aspx.

