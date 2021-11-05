Register for life-saving classes this month in Farmington Hills

The Farmington Hills/Farmington Emergency Preparedness Commission (EPC), in cooperation with the Farmington Hills Fire Department, will offer an American Heart Association Heartsaver® Class, with instruction in CPR, AED (Automated External Defibrillator), and “Stop the Bleed” Tourniquet Training from 5:30 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, November 18.

The class is open to the public and will be held in the upstairs training room at Fire Station #4 located at 28711 Drake Road.

“Stop the Bleed” is a national awareness campaign that encourages bystanders to become trained, equipped, and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives. Participants will receive training in applying wound pressure and using tourniquets.

The fee for the class and materials is $10 for residents of Farmington Hills/Farmington and $20 for non-residents. If you require an American Heart Association Certificate of Training, there will be an additional $20 fee for both residents and non-residents. Participants will receive emailed instructions on how to register for an electronic certification card that can be printed or accessed online.

All class participants who want the Certificate of Training must be physically able to perform CPR/AED, which requires kneeling on the floor and using your arms and hands to perform continuous chest compressions.

Participants must register and pay fees one week before the class. Participants must be at least 12 years old. To register, write to Sara West at swest@fhgov.com.

