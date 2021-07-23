Register for ‘Grand Smoke’ at Farmington’s Warner Mansion

The Governor Warner Mansion will host a “Grand Smoke” on Saturday, August 14, in partnership with The Loft Cigar Lounge in Farmington.

Open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., this event brings cigars, food, and live music to the Mansion lawn at 33805 Grand River.

Your paid ticket includes food, drink, choice of a cigar, live music, and a reserved seat inside the tent. Or bring your own chair and take advantage of free lawn seating. Local vendors will be onsite.

Purchase $40 advance tickets through Eventbrite or $50 tickets at the event. All proceeds go toward restoration of the 19th-century mansion and museum.