Register for Farmington area foundation ‘Virtually Yours’ auction

The Farmington & Farmington Hills Foundation for Youth & Families (FFHFYF) will hold its largest fundraiser of the year, an online auction, September 23-26.

“Virtually Yours” will provide funds for foundation grants that support organizations serving youth and families in Farmington and Farmington Hills. Grantees have included schools, arts organizations, and nonprofits that serve local families in need.

“We have lots of great items for everyone to bid on,” administrator Liz Hood said, “and it’s a great opportunity to do some early holiday shopping!”

Items up for bid include University of Michigan football tickets, restaurant gift cards, unique Farmington and Farmington Hills experiences including the chance to ride to school in a fire truck, and other community-based items.

You can register now at FFHFYF.cbo.io. Bidding starts at 5 p.m. on September 23.