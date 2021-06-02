Recycle electronics June 5 in Farmington Hills

The Dawoodi Bohras of Detroit will partner with Human-I-T to offer an electronics recycling event June 5 at 20959 Orchard Lake Rd. in Farmington Hills.

Working organizations, governments, and corporations, Human-I-T recycles and repurposes collected items. The nonprofit connects families in need with technology, internet and digital training.

The event is open to the public, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Pull into the north entrance off Orchard Lake Road.

Items accepted will include:

computer systems and accessories

hand-held devices

office equipment

audio and visual equipment

and warehouse equipment like forklifts and tools

For a full list, including items not accepted, visit human-i-t.org/accepteditems. Learn more about The Dawoodi Bohras of Detroit visit usa.thedawoodibohras.com/communities/detroit/