Rebuilding Together to revitalize homes, Heritage Park

Rebuilding Together Southeast Michigan will on April 24 host a three-part celebration of National Rebuilding Day, when volunteers typically tackle home repair projects across the community.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers will only work on home exterior projects, such as tree trimming, fixing fences, painting, and yard work.

The second part of the day involves a Heritage Park clean up. Volunteers will build changing stalls for the splash pad, plant trees, weed and garden, pick up trash, and more.

Also at the Farmington Hills park, Rebuilding Together will distribute kits that include a fire extinguisher, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, first aid kit, Damprid, window insulation kit, hand sanitizer, and wipes.

Learn more and sign up on line here: rtsemi.org/2021/03/16/a-peek-into-national-rebuilding-day-2021/