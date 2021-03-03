Ready to run? Pick up Farmington, Hills nominating petitions

Local voters will elect city officials on November 2 this year, and a few candidates are already lining up.

Farmington council seats held by David DeLind, Steven Schneemann, and Maria Taylor open this year. Taylor and DeLind announced last month that they’re running as a slate.

To qualify for the ballot, candidates must collect 50-75 signatures from registered Farmington voters. The top two vote-getters win 4-year terms, while the 3rd place finisher serves two years.

Farmington Hills voters will elect three council members to 4-year terms and a mayor to a 2-year term. Council members Michael Bridges, Valerie Knol and appointee Matthew Strickfaden, and mayor Vicki Barnett are all up for re-election.

Strickfaden has said he plans to run for a full term. Former council member Randy Bruce has also announced his candidacy; he left in 2019 to run for the Michigan State House.

Farmington Hills candidates need to collect at least 197 and not more than 394 qualified signatures to get their names on the ballot.

Pick up nominating petitions at your city clerk’s office: Farmington Hills City Hall, 31555 W. 11 Mile Rd., or Farmington City Hall, 23600 Liberty St. For information, call 248-474-5500, ext. 2218 (Farmington) or 248-871-2410 (Farmington Hills).