Readings, contests part of Farmington Raven Festival

The Farmington Downtown Development Authority has a full calendar of October events to celebrate its new Grand Raven Festival in October.

Stop-motion animator Leila Mullison, a Farmington resident, has created a mascot for the event, Arthur the Raven:

Here’s how you can join in the fun:

Grand Raven Victorian Book Walks Listen to a recitation of “The Raven” while walking through downtown Farmington. Costumes are encouraged, and everyone must adhere to COVID-19 safety measures, including masks and social distancing. Attendance is limited, register here:

Facebook Live Poe Nights, streamed on the Downtown Farmington page at 6 p.m. from the Farmington Civic Theater.

October 2 – “The Tell Tale Heart”, recited by Brian Golden

October 9 – “The Village Street”, recited by Kevin Christiansen

October 14 – “Alone”, recited by Polly Varhol

October 21 – “The Raven”, recited by Maria Taylor

October 28 – “The Haunted Palace”, recited by Sean O’Reilly

Downtown Scavenger Hunt Find the ravens and other items in Downtown Farmington the entire month of October. A checklist will be posted at downtownfarmington.org.

Grand Raven Cookie Decorating Kitchen Creations hosts this October 31 event. Cookies and decorating supplies will be pre-packaged (one per child). The event will be held, rain or shine, in the parking lot between the Vines Flower Shop and Kitchen Creations, 33305 Grand River Ave. Registration is required on the library’s website.

Ravencrow Contest This “Raven-ized” version of Downtown Farmington’s famed scarecrow contest draws inspiration from Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Raven.” Register online by Saturday, October 3, and learn more about the contest at downtownfarmington.org.

Details are not yet available for a planned pumpkin carving contest and the Grand Raven Pub Crawl.