Rally, video replace Farmington lighted parade, Holly Days

The Greater Farmington Area Chamber’s Holly Days will look a little different this year, with COVID-safe activities replacing visits with Santa, the Light Up the Grand parade, and Jaycees tree-lighting ceremony at the Governor Warner Mansion.

During a Holly Days Rally, 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, participating businesses will have special displays, arts and crafts, special beverages or foods, performances and more. Collect a special candy cane from at least five stops, and turn them into the Chamber office to enter a $300 Visa gift card raffle.

At 8 p.m. that day, a video tree-lighting will premiere on Facebook and YouTube, with messages from city officials in Farmington and Farmington Hills, community leaders, announcement of the Farmington Area Jaycees’ Business and Citizen of the year, and announcement of the Holly Days Rally raffle winner.

The annual Greens, Gifts & Giving Market, will be held earlier than usual, on Saturday, November 28, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Walter Sundquist Farmington Pavilion in downtown Farmington.

