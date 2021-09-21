Rainy forecast moves Farmington Hills DTE Open House

With inclement weather forecast, DTE has moved Wednesday’s planned Farmington Hills open house to September 28.

The power company scheduled events in Farmington Hills and Farmington after a summer of frequent storms and power outages. The Farmington event date remains the same, September 29.

Company representatives will talk about planned infrastructure improvements, tree trimming, and plans for specific circuits that have experienced repeated electrical issues and frequent outages. The company will directly contact residents served by those circuits; each supplies power to 1,000-3,000 customers.

Though the meetings will focus on problem areas, anyone can attend either:

Tuesday, September 28, 5-7:30 p.m.: Heritage Park North Pavilion, 24915 Farmington Road, Farmington Hills

Wednesday, September 29, 5-7:30 p.m.: Walter Sundquist Farmington Pavilion, Grand River and Grove Street, downtown Farmington

For more information, visit fhgov.com/DTEResourcePage.