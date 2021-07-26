Public safety millage on Farmington Hills council agendas

Farmington Hills council members will talk on Monday about alternatives for a public safety millage up for renewal this year.
Officials have two options for the 10-year levy approved in 2011:
- renewal of the current 1.6187 mills, reduced by the Headlee rollback, or
- renewal of the original 1.7 mills
The Headlee rollback reduced the millage when annual growth of the city’s property tax base exceeded the rate of inflation.
According to a memo from city manager Gary Mekjian, Hills voters have approved two public safety millages, staggered five years apart. This renewal would generate a little over $6 million with the rollback and $6.3 million at the full amount.
Staff recommended the full amount, he said, because the fire department will lose a $250,000 federal grant that sunsets in 2021-2022.
Council members will hear a millage presentation during their 5:15 p.m. study session in the community room at City Hall, 31555 W. 11 Mile Rd. Then, they’ll move into the council chamber for a live-streamed deer management presentation.
The 7:30 p.m. agenda includes:
- a public hearing and adoption of a Brownfield Plan for Rose Senior Living, 29000 W. 11 Mile Rd.
- changes to the city’s business licensing ordinance
- an ordinance amendment that would license smoking lounges
- an ordinance amendment that would license miniature golf courses, go-kart tracks, and arcades
- approval of the millage ballot language
View the full agendas at fhgov.com/Government/Agendas-Minutes.aspx.
Watch the livestreamed presentation and regular meeting on Spectrum channel 203, AT&T channel 99, or youtube.com/user/FHChannel8.