Public safety millage on Farmington Hills council agendas

Farmington Hills council members will talk on Monday about alternatives for a public safety millage up for renewal this year.

Officials have two options for the 10-year levy approved in 2011:

renewal of the current 1.6187 mills, reduced by the Headlee rollback, or

renewal of the original 1.7 mills

The Headlee rollback reduced the millage when annual growth of the city’s property tax base exceeded the rate of inflation.

According to a memo from city manager Gary Mekjian, Hills voters have approved two public safety millages, staggered five years apart. This renewal would generate a little over $6 million with the rollback and $6.3 million at the full amount.

Staff recommended the full amount, he said, because the fire department will lose a $250,000 federal grant that sunsets in 2021-2022.

Council members will hear a millage presentation during their 5:15 p.m. study session in the community room at City Hall, 31555 W. 11 Mile Rd. Then, they’ll move into the council chamber for a live-streamed deer management presentation.

The 7:30 p.m. agenda includes:

a public hearing and adoption of a Brownfield Plan for Rose Senior Living, 29000 W. 11 Mile Rd.

changes to the city’s business licensing ordinance

an ordinance amendment that would license smoking lounges

an ordinance amendment that would license miniature golf courses, go-kart tracks, and arcades

approval of the millage ballot language

View the full agendas at fhgov.com/Government/Agendas-Minutes.aspx.

Watch the livestreamed presentation and regular meeting on Spectrum channel 203, AT&T channel 99, or youtube.com/user/FHChannel8.