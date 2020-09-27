Public hearing set Monday for Mercy redevelopment

Farmington Hills city council members will hear from the public on Monday about plans to bring a 207-unit assisted and independent living facility to a 15-acre site on 11 Mile Road east of Middlebelt.

The Sisters of Mercy campus comprises 53.66 acres; the bulk of the site will be included in a conservation easement, leaving it undeveloped. According to a memo included with the council’s 7:30 p.m. meeting agenda, all buildings, with the exception of a skilled nursing center and 500-seat chapel, will be removed.

Plans call for a future memory care center and space for expanded senior center programming offered through the city-owned Costick Activities Center. There are also no plans for a building located near the Costick Center.

In August, Planning Commission members approved the proposal with a number of conditions, including an exemption that will allow a maximum 54.5 feet in building height for both wings, approval of land bank parking, tree preservation recommended by city consultants, and a requirement to repair any construction damage to an access road off 11 Mile.

Along with consideration of the Planned Unit Development agreement and site plan, the 7:30 p.m. meeting agenda includes a proclamation recognizing October 4-10, 2020 as Fire Prevention Week.

The agenda and instructions for participating in the public hearing or public comment are posted at fhgov.com/Government/Agendas-Minutes/Council/2020.aspx.

The meeting will be broadcast Spectrum channel 203 and AT&T channel 99 and live-streamed on the city’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/user/FHChannel8. You can access the Zoom meeting at us02web.zoom.us/j/84340956006 or by calling 312-626-6799, Webinar ID: 843 4095 6006.