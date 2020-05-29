Public health order closes area swimming pools

An Oakland County public health order issued Thursday makes the 2020 season a wash for local swim clubs.

The order requires closure until Oakland County’s Health Officer has determined “that the threat to the public’s health and lives presented by COVID-19 is no longer present.” The City of Detroit, Wayne, and Macomb County health departments issued similar orders.

Among the Farmington and Farmington Hills facilities affected are Farmington Glen Aquatic Club, Beechview Swim & Tennis Club, and Woodbrooke Hills Swim & Tennis Club, which have all delayed opening due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pool owners must continue to maintain facilities and complete required water sampling and testing during the closure.

Therapy pools under the direction of healthcare workers may remain open to continue providing treatment, and private, backyard pools are not affected by the order.