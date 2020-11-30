PTA invites Farmington families to Facebook digital event

The Farmington Area PTA Council will host a December 7 virtual workshop designed to help 1st-5th grade students and their families learn more about using technology to work, learn, and socialize.

The event will feature family discussions about privacy, appropriate apps and content, interacting with others online, and screen time. The Farmington Area PTA Council is one of four local PTAs selected to pilot the program, with the goal of rolling it out nationally in 2021.

Digital Families, sponsored by Facebook, is part of the PTA Connected initiative, a National PTA effort that arms families with resources and answers about online safety and digital citizenship, information to help facilitate discussions at home, and tools to create an action plan for the future.

Families can register for the 7 p.m. event at bit.ly/DigitalSafetyFarmingtonAreaPTACouncil.