Provision Living in Livonia offers personalized care for seniors

A senior living community under construction at the Farmington Hills/Livonia border will combine personalized care and state-of-the-art technology to provide area seniors a premier assisted living and memory care experience.

Provision Living at Livonia is one of four communities under construction in Michigan, along with East Lansing, St. Joseph, and Fenton. They join communities already operating in West Bloomfield, Grand Rapids and Ann Arbor. All offer assisted living and memory care; East Lansing and Fenton will also feature independent living villas.

“Each community is unique,” said Sue Vincent, Livonia’s executive director. “The one here in Livonia is going to be all ground level, and will have private studio-, one- and two-bedroom apartments with kitchenettes, individual climate control, and spacious bathrooms and closets.”

Vincent loves being part of the growing Provision Living family and is excited to oversee the Livonia community opening in January on Eight Mile, just west of Farmington Road. The community’s services will cater to residents in assisted living and those in need of more comprehensive memory care services.

The Provision Living approach to memory care, Vincent said, starts with getting to know the individual. Specially trained staff create a safe environment with unique activities that incorporate elements from the resident’s life story.

“When those details are included, the activities become more meaningful,” she said. “Maybe someone loved trains, so the activity is centered around trains, and it sparks an interest from something that happened in the past. We feel it’s important to incorporate their unique experiences.”

That level of personalization also happens with residents in assisted living. Provision Living’s Encircle care program provides families frequent communication about their loved one’s health and wellbeing, with detailed information about their activities, changes in their eating and sleeping habits or medication, therapy needs, and more. The program also uses advanced sensor technology to identify changes in a resident’s health that may not be obvious otherwise, such as subtle changes in gait that may put the resident at risk for falls and injury. It can even predict the onset of illness and health decline.

“Encircle makes it possible for us to provide a better level of care for our residents. When you can address health issues before they occur, residents experience a better quality of life,” added Vincent.

Once completed, the Provision Living at Livonia campus will include two beautiful fenced courtyards, one for assisted living and one for memory care, as well as a screened in porch.

Residents with a knack for gardening will have several raised flower beds to make their own. In other communities, residents have planted fruits and vegetables that are used in the culinary team’s delicious freshly-prepared meals.

The Livonia building will also feature a beautiful dining room (with restaurant-style dining), a fullservice salon, on-site rehabilitation center, and much more.

Reserving an apartment now with Provision Living at Livonia comes with significant savings, Vincent said. The first 10 assisted living residents receive a lifetime rate lock on their rent, a 3-5 percent savings per year.

As of late September, only three spots remained for that discount.

To learn more about Provision Living at Livonia, visit provisionliving.com/livonia-mi/.

