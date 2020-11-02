Program will help Oakland County residents with home ownership

JVS Human Services will on November 9 launch a new financial initiative to help low- to moderate-income families in Oakland County get their foot on the home ownership ladder.

Through the HarMoney Program, qualified families can receive up to $1,000 down payment assistance on a home, or for repairing their financial credit to help them qualify for home ownership, after successful completion of a 12-week financial education course. Up to 40 qualified families will benefit from the initiative which will launch Monday at 3 p.m. via Facebook Live.

The program is made possible by a $50,000 grant from TCF Bank’s Community Impact Fund.

The aim of the HarMoney Program is help families gain the knowledge to manage their money more effectively, learn skills such as budgeting and credit repair and understand the path to home ownership. The HarMoney Program components include:

12 weeks of interactive financial education workshops (1-2 hours per week)

Eight individual financial coaching sessions

Referrals to organizations that focus on income support and career development

Development of a credit repair strategy

Credit report pulls at the start, midway and conclusion of the program

Down payment assistance of up to $1,000 per family after successful program completion

For more information, applicants can write to financialhelp@jvshumanservices.org, call 248-233-4299, or visit jvshumanservices.org/homebuyers.