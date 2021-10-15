Produce, sharpening and more at Farmington Farmers Market

Fall is in full swing at this week’s Farmington Farmers & Artisans Market, held Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Walter Sundquist Farmington Pavilion and Riley Park in downtown Farmington.

Pumpkins, cornstalks, apples, cider and colorful fall squash headline the market chalkboard, along with root vegetables, broccoli, cauliflower, mixed greens and more.

Returning vendor Andy Higle of Strap & Stone brings a great service to the market, manager Walt Gajewski said.

“It’s another reason the market is a practical resource. I personally bring our own kitchen knives and garden tools to Andy. He does good, focused work, and it’s obvious he enjoys being at the market,” Gajewski said.

Robin Danto, Michigan State University’s Oakland County Extension agent, also returns Saturday with $20 vouchers that help qualifying seniors 60 and older to purchase farm fresh produce.

Market goers will also find Farmington High School band members in uniform bringing TAG Days to downtown Farmington. Exchange a donation for a ticket to an upcoming concert and support the school’s music programs.

View a vendor map and learn more about the Farmington Farmers & Artisans Market, open Saturdays through October, at farmingtonfarmersmarket.com.

Reported by Joni Hubred