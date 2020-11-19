Printing biz launches holiday COVID relief effort for kids

Mato & Hash, a custom apparel and printing business, has launched a Christmas COVID-19 Relief Fund to support Michigan kids affected by COVID-19 this holiday season.

The West Bloomfield-based small business will match individual and partner donations up to $5,000 through a live GoFundMe campaign. Funds will go toward filling holiday wish lists for Michigan families with children who have lost a parent or guardian to COVID-19.

“The holidays should be a time of respite and togetherness, but for many this year it will also be a solemn reminder of what we’ve lost in 2020,” Malvin Shaman CEO, Mato & Hash, said in a press release. “We launched this giving campaign to help deliver Christmas wishes to families impacted by COVID-19 and to thank our own community who have helped us stay afloat as we adapted to new business demands this year.”

Applications are now open at matohash.com/pages/christmascovidrelieffor families with children under the age of 18. Families can also be nominated by a friend or other family member through December 1. The total number of family wish lists covered by the campaign will depend on the final amount raised and families will be selected at random.

To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/mato-hash-christmas-covid-relief-fund.