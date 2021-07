Join favorite characters from “Frozen” and “Mary Poppins” during Laurel’s Princess Party, a July 17 fundraiser for Farmington’s Governor Warner Mansion.

From noon to 2 p.m., children and children-at-heart will enjoy mingling with the “Winter Sisters,” Mary Poppins, and Bert. Cost is $5 and includes a keepsake photo.

For advance tickets, visit gwmansioncharactermeet.eventbrite.com. A service fee may apply. The Mansion is at 33805 Grand River.