Prepare for spring planting with Farmington Hills swap

Get your garden ready for spring with the Farmington Hills Beautification Commission’s Annual Spring Plant and Seed Swap, held 8:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 22.

The event takes place – rain or shine – at the Heritage Park Visitor’s Center parking lot, located at 24915 Farmington Road.

Every year, both amateur and Master Gardeners bring plants from their gardens to swap for new and sometimes exotic species. Bring your gloves, wagons, pots, plants, and seeds to trade.

The Beautification Commission, Garden Club members, and Master Gardeners will all be on hand to answer questions. Wear your face mask and practice social distancing.

For more information, call Charmaine Kettler-Schmult, 248-871-2543.