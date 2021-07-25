Power out, flooding in Farmington, Hills after rain and winds

A line of storms that moved through Oakland County Saturday night left roads flooded and more than 5,000 Farmington area DTE customers without power.

The largest outage, east and west of Halsted and north of 12 Mile Road, affected nearly 2,900 homes and businesses.

The county activated warning sirens at around 8 p.m. after the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning, which was lifted before 8:30 p.m. A flash flood warning remains in effect until 12:45 a.m. Sunday, after an estimated 2-4 inches of rain fell in just a few hours.

Residents across the community reported flooding on local streets and sidewalks. Just before 10 p.m., water poured down Orchard Lake Road south of I-696 and covered areas of 10 Mile Road west of Orchard Lake.

To report an outage or downed power line, visit outage.dteenergy.com, use the DTE Energy Mobile app, or call 800-477-4747. Always consider downed lines live and stay at least 20 feet away from them and any fences or other items they touch.