Pop up drive-in theater benefits Farmington Hills charity

Two University of Michigan juniors will open a drive-in movie theater on June 28, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting a Farmington Hills charity.

Created by Jackson Patrich and Daniel Sternberg, both 19, the “15 Mile Drive-In” brings a 55-foot screen to the Jewish Community Center (JCC) parking lot, 6600 W. Maple Rd. in West Bloomfield. In addition to JCC programming, the partners will share some proceeds with Fleece & Thank You, which delivers hand-made blankets and encouraging video messages to children in Michigan hospitals.

Tickets are $15 per person, and you can order concessions from your car. COVID-19 social distancing practices will be in place.

To learn more and order tickets, visit facebook.com/The-15-Mile-Drive-in-Theater-112994567122236.