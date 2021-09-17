POP Club and more at Harvest Moon Farmington Farmers Market

A special club that helps kids learn more about where their food comes from returns Saturday to the Farmington Farmers & Artisans Market.

The Power of Produce (POP) Club’s September 18 meeting focuses on squash: the endless varieties, many uses, and high nutritional value. Kids ages 3 to 12 (more or less) and their parents can stop by the POP Club tables by the Market’s west entrance to take part in this activity.

POP Club members must wear masks–they’ll be available at no charge–and organizers strongly encourage adults to do the same.

The market footprint will change this week to accommodate the Harvest Moon set up. You can find a map at on the market website that shows “who’s where”.

Visit farmingtonfarmersmarket.com for more information and the Farmington Farmers & Artisans Market Facebook page for the latest news.