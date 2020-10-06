Police seek masked suspect in Farmington Hills armed robbery

Farmington Hills Police are looking for a suspect who held a clerk at knifepoint while robbing the Speedway gas station at Eight Mile and Farmington Roads early Sunday morning.

According to a department press release, the man was inside the business at around 3:32 a.m. He walked behind the counter, removed a knife from his pocket, then held the knife to the clerk’s back and demanded money.

After taking money from the cash register, the man ran to his vehicle in the parking lot. The clerk was not physically harmed.

Police are looking for a man who is 5’9” to 5’11” with a medium build. He was wearing black clothing, a black baseball cap, and a black mask, and driving a late 1980s to early 1990s, two-tone Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Anyone with information should call 248-871-2610.