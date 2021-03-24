Police need help finding dog lost after Farmington Hills crash

Authorities in Farmington Hills have asked the public to help find a 70-pound German Shepherd named Bo, who ran from a Wednesday afternoon car accident at I-696 and Halsted Road.

According to a social media post, the city’s police and fire departments searched for Bo after a multiple-vehicle crash on westbound I-696. A black pickup truck had rolled several times, coming to rest in the northbound ravine by the freeway.

The man and woman in the truck, who live in South Lyon, were injured and taken to a local hospital. Bo belongs to one of the truck’s occupants. He’s nine months old, has no collar, and was last seen running north.

If you’ve seen Bo, call the Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610.