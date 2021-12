The Farmington Hills Police and Fire Departments collected nearly 1,000 gifts for Farmington area children during their annual Toys for Tots campaign.

Donations of new, unwrapped toys came through boxes at Police and Fire Headquarters, a one-day drive with Farmington Public Safety sponsored by GLP Financial in Downtown Farmington, and a “Stuff a Squad Car” toy collection at the Meijer Super Store in Northville.

Reported by Farmington Voice