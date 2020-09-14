Podcast covers 1973 murder of Farmington child

A Lansing-based true crime podcast will on Tuesday release an episode about the 1973 kidnapping and murder of a Farmington child.

The 57th episode of Jenn Carpenter’s So Dead Podcast tells the story of 7-year-old Susan Marie Jaeger, who disappeared during a June camping trip in south central Montana. She was taken in the middle of the night from a tent she shared with her 12-year-old sister.

A year later, authorities arrested a 23-year-old Montana man who confessed to killing Susan and three other young people, ages 12, 13, and 19.

You’ll find So Dead Podcast on your favorite podcasting app. Learn more at sodeadpodcast.com.