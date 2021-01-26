PLUSkateboarding sneaker raffle benefits local charities

When PLUSkateboarding in downtown Farmington hosts a Nike custom sneaker release, chances to purchase them are typically gone in minutes.

Store owner Rob Woelkers saw that demand as an opportunity to do some good for others. Entries for two recent raffles required a donation of nonperishable food items headed for Farmington Area Goodfellows and CARES of Farmington Hills.

“It was a great way to give them some support,” he said. “We had people bringing in boxfuls of food.”

Woelkers said people go crazy over the Dunks shoes, which are made especially for skateboarders. Nike partners with musicians and artists to create collectible designs. PLUSkateboarding is one of few Michigan stores selling them, so customers line up out the door.

“The sneaker culture is its own thing,” Woelkers said. “We’ve had people sleeping outside in 20 degree weather prior to the pandemic just to get those shoes.”

Shoe raffles are typically announced on PLUSkateboarding’s Instagram, @pluskateboarding, and Woelkers said he plans to help other charities in the future.

“As long as we feel we can do it safely, we’ll take advantage of the popularity,” he said.