‘Plates’ program helps feed Farmington area families in need

CARES in Farmington Hills hopes you’ll help them keep plates full this holiday season for local families in need.

The nonprofit operates a food pantry and the Busch’s CARES Market, a grocery store that offers Bridge card discounts and helps fund the pantry. CARES serves families in Farmington, Farmington Hills, Southfield, Redford, Novi, West Bloomfield, Northville, and Livonia.

Over the past year, the pantry distributed over 750,000 pounds of food.

Through the Grateful Plate Full Campaign you can donate:

$25 to feed one person for a week

$50 to feed a family of three for a week

$100 to provide eggs and milk to all families for a month

$250 to provide a month’s worth of laundry soap and toilet tissue for all families

$500 to provide soup for all families for a month

$1,000 to feed a family of four for a year

Learn more about CARES, located at 27835 Shiawassee St. in Farmington Hills, and donate or sign up to volunteer at caresfh.org.

Reported by Joni Hubred