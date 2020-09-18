Plans in the works for new downtown Farmington fest

With the annual Harvest Moon celebration canceled due to COVID-19, the Farmington Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has begun planning for a spookier and more virtual celebration.

Sponsored by GLP Financial Group, the Grand Raven Festival includes a month of activities in October inspired by “The Raven,” a poem written by Edgar Allan Poe:

GRAND RAVEN VICTORIAN BOOK WALK

Walk and read stanzas of the poem displayed at participating downtown Farmington businesses, then stop by Sidecar Slider Bar for a Raven cocktail. Costumes are encouraged. Join the Farmington Community Library in macabre or Victorian themed costume on Thursday nights in October for live reading events, with limited capacity and required social distancing.

POE NIGHT WITH STREAMING PERFORMANCES

Local celebrities will read Edgar Allan Poe’s works, live-streamed weekly on Thursdays from the spooky Farmington Civic Theater.

PUMPKIN CARVING EXHIBITION

This event will be live-streamed on Facebook, from Riley Park. There will be limited seating at the park, and pumpkins will be displayed through the month.

RAVENCROW (RAVEN + SCARECROW) CONTEST



Individuals and groups are invited to submit family-friendly, raven-themed scarecrows for this contest. You must register by Saturday, October 3 and deliver your “ravencrow” to Riley Park by 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 11. There are separate categories for residents and merchants.

Details for these events, a raven-themed scavenger hunt and pub crawl, are being finalized. To learn more, visit downtownfarmington.org and follow Downtown Farmington on Facebook.