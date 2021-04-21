Physical Therapy for Post-COVID-19 Patients

Why is Physical Therapy important after Covid-19?



Most patients present physical deconditioning due to the prolonged stay in the clinic, so what is sought with physical therapy is to reintegrate the patient into their daily life after passing the acute stage.

Joint mobility exercises – Perform 8 repetitions of each exercise

Before performing joint mobility exercises, sit the patient comfortably and start by extending the knee and moving the foot up and down. Repeat eight times and do it between three and four series. Do the same with the other foot. Raise your knees off the chair. 8 repetitions, for 3 or 4 series, one at a time. Continue with upper limb exercises. Raise your arms and open and close your fingers. Bring the hands to the chest and in front, while lowering them intertwine the fingers and lift the arms to perform self-assisted exercises. With your hands at your sides, raise your arms to shoulder height and lower them. As with the other exercises, perform three to four sets of 8 repetitions.

Why are breathing exercises important after Covid-19?

After passing the acute stage of the disease, most patients experience fatigue with minimal efforts, such as bathing, moving around the house, basic daily activities such as eating or talking.

With an exercise guide, we can improve lung capacity and function.

Frequency and precautions

The exercises should be performed twice a day, between 10 and 15 repetitions according to the tolerance of the patient. It is important to monitor your oxygen saturation before, during, and after exercise. This range should be between 88 and 92 percent.

Breathing exercises



Face up with the hands-on abdomen, take a deep breath through the nose and inflate the abdomen simultaneously, when exhaling through the nose, empty and tighten the abdomen. Face up, put the hands on the chest, inhale by inflating the thorax, exhale through the nose. It is important not to raise your shoulders towards your ears when taking a breath. Lying on your side with your knees and hips bent, take a deep breath through your nose to open your chest, raise your ribs, and exhale through your nose. On your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the bed, take deep breaths, raise and lower your hands in front of you. Place the lateral hands on each side of the thorax, inhale through the nose until the thorax is expanded, and exhale through the mouth. Sitting in a chair, breathe in through your nose while raising your arms, while lowering your arms exhale through your mouth. You need a glass or bottle of water with a straw. Make long and deep exhalations through the straw in the glass of water creating bubbles, for the most tolerated time.

Muscle strengthening exercises

Sitting with your hands clasped behind your head, push your hands back and forth with your head. Sitting and detached from the back of the chair, bring your elbows bent and your hands at shoulder height. Bring your elbows back and hold for 5 to 8 seconds. Sitting, spread your knees. Open and close the legs. Stand up and sit down from a chair bringing the torso forward, simulating a short squat. Standing with your back against a wall. Simulate a short squat and return to a standing position. Standing, hold on to a firm surface. Bring the leg straight to one side and another series bringing the foot back. Repeat with each leg. In the same position, raise the balls of your feet and heels.

General recommendations

The patient must be located in a comfortable and quiet space, without risk of falls.

You must coordinate the exercises with breathing, inhaling when we contract, and exhaling when we take the air out through our mouth when we relax.

Exercises such as walking, cycling 3 to 4 times a week will be performed for 15 minutes and you can progress every three weeks until you reach 45 minutes.

Maintain good posture. Avoid spending a lot of time in bed, sitting, or simply in the same position for a long time.

Perform the exercises with your body weight or if indicated by the physiotherapist , you can do it with dumbbells or with an elastic band with the suggested resistance.

, you can do it with dumbbells or with an elastic band with the suggested resistance. Perform the exercises at least 4 times a week and if indicated by the doctor, lie on your stomach and alternate from side to side for at least 20 minutes.

Conclusion

Being physically and mentally prepared is essential to cope with the bad times that afflict us.

Having the help of qualified physiotherapists can save you many other ailments when it comes to rehabilitating. Go to a professional center for proper treatment, like the Miracle Physical Therapy Clinic.

They operate in Farmington and Warren, so they are ideal in terms of locations for all our readers who need these kinds of services. Your health is above all!