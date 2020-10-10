Photos: North Farmington wins crosstown match-up

Playing a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, Farmington and North Farmington football teams met on Friday to settle a crosstown rivalry on Falcon Field in Farmington.

While Farmington scored first, North dominated the rest of the game and racked up a 38-14 win, taking home “The Jug”. In addition, the combined school communities raised more than $2,020 for Operation Common Good, sparking a special half-time race between costumed principals Tom Shelton (Farmington) and Joe Greene (North Farmington).

Watch the game as covered by Farmington Public Schools TV-10:

Check out photos submitted by Richard Lerner:

