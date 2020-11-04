PetValu to close U.S. stores, including Farmington location

Pet Valu, a specialty pet food and supplies retailer, has announced it will shutter all 358 of its U.S. stores, including a location in downtown Farmington.

According to a November 4 press release, the closures are due to “severe impact from COVID-19.”

The Farmington Pet Valu opened in March of 2018 and offered pet care services and pet adoption.

While there is no official closure date for any of the stores, the Pet Valu US website indicates that store closing sales will begin on Thursday, November 5. Dog wash and grooming services will continue during the sale. Pet Points Plus Members will accrue points toward awards and receive 5 percent case discounts through Saturday, November 21.

Pet Valu U.S. licenses its name and contracts for certain services from Pet Valu Canada, which is not impacted by the wind down. For more information, visit petvalu.com/us