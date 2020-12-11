Pedestrian dies in accident at Farmington CVS

Farmington Public Safety is investigating a fatal accident that happened late Friday afternoon in the parking lot at CVS Pharmacy, 23391 Farmington Road.

According to police, a 25-year-old Farmington resident was backing out of a parking spot at around 4:30 p.m., when she put her foot on the accelerator instead of the brake. The vehicle struck a pedestrian who was walking behind it. The victim, whose name is not being released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor, and the driver is cooperating with investigators.