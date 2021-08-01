Patriot Day Ceremony returns to downtown Farmington

After taking a year off because of the COVID pandemic, the Farmington Cities Patriot Day Ceremony returns to the Walter Sundquist Pavilion and Riley Park at 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 11.

The Groves-Walker American Legion Post 346 and cities of Farmington and Farmington Hills present this event to honor the memory of nearly 3,000 citizens and first responders who died in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.

During the ceremony, Farmington Public Safety, Farmington Hills Police, and Farmington Hills Fire departments will honor their officers of the year. Light refreshments will follow. Seating is limited; please bring your own chair.

In case of rain, call 248-939-4910 to learn whether the ceremony will move to the American Legion Hall, 31775 Grand River in Farmington.