Parents face multiple charges in Farmington Hills child’s death

The parents of a child who died Sunday at a Farmington Hills motel now face charges of murder and child abuse.

Police found 14-month-old Isaias Daniel Porras after concerned relatives asked them to check on the family. On Wednesday, the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office filed Felony Murder and First-Degree Child Abuse charges against Daniel’s father, 31-year-old Isaias Aurelio Porras.

His mother, 30-year-old Amanda Jajou, faces charges that include Second Degree Murder, Second Degree Child Abuse and Accessory After the Crime.

The family had been living at the Motel 6 on Grand River and 10 Mile.

47th District Court Judge Marla Parker ordered both parents held without bond during a Wednesday afternoon arraignment. Parker set their preliminary exam for October 20, 9:30 a.m.

“The Farmington Hills Police Department and our community are heartbroken over this tragic loss, and my thoughts and prayers go out to the child’s family,” Police Chief Jeff King said Wednesday.

He strongly encouraged anyone with a concern for the safety of neighbors, friends, or family members to call police.

“One of a police officer’s primary duties is the protection of life, by recognizing safety concerns, acting to intervene and ensure the safety of all persons involved,” King said.

Anyone who needs help can call 248-871-2600 or 248-871-2610, or call 9-1-1 for an emergency response.