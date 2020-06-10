Car parades celebrate Farmington Schools Class of 2020

The Farmington Public Schools Class of 2020 will celebrate the end of their K-12 careers with car parades held on Thursday.

The North Farmington, Farmington High, and Farmington Central graduation ceremonies have been postponed until August, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This week’s events start at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 7 p.m., respectively, and grads are encouraged to decorate their vehicles.

North students will line up at Orchard United Methodist Church and travel north on Farmington Road, then turn onto 13 Mile Road to end at their school. Farmington High students assemble at Our Lady of Sorrows School, then travel east on Shiawassee to their school. Farmington Central students take off from The Hawk (formerly Harrison High School), then head west on 12 Mile Road and north on Alycekay to their school.

Additional information is included in flyers distributed to the school communities.