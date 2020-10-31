Pandemic can’t stop North Farmington High senior ID tradition

North Farmington High seniors didn’t let either a pandemic or remote learning get in the way of an annual student ID tradition that’s making them internet famous.
The school allows seniors to portray iconic celebrities or characters for their very last ID photo. While it’s a long-standing tradition, Twitter and local media took notice about three years ago.
This year, Farmington High seniors will also have an opportunity to join the fun with costumed ID photos taken on November 6. The school’s Twitter hashtag is expected to be #FHSID.
This year’s North Farmington hashtag, #NFID21, started trending on Twitter Friday. Here are just a few of the most popular so far:
We ain’t even bout to stress we got Big Gretch! @GovWhitmer #NFID21 pic.twitter.com/rp4u4o1Zhp
— Jane (@janestecevic) October 30, 2020
“Hey cool cats and kittens!! 🐈”#tigerking @carole_baskin @BigCatRescue #NFID21 pic.twitter.com/PEZkpB3O4g
— Ally Nathan (@AllyNathan2) October 30, 2020
“WELCOME TO TERGET!” #NFID21 @nbcsnl @Target @kristenwiigorg pic.twitter.com/x5CymU6THa
— mary👼 (@MaryannaLauter) October 30, 2020
It’s called “the bend & snap”! @ReeseW #NFID21 pic.twitter.com/3JiOirRB9D
— Danielle (@daniellemorgott) October 30, 2020
“Higher, Further, Faster, Baby!” @brielarson #nfid21 pic.twitter.com/90Ez0oZYVC
— Dana (@dana_buckhave) October 30, 2020
Have virtual school? Have a cheer up kebab! #nfid21 #margesimpson #TheSimpsons pic.twitter.com/SipJPxXE1N
— Ellie (@elliepropro) October 30, 2020
What up Mahomies 🏈✌🏽@PatrickMahomes #NFID21 pic.twitter.com/WjJEMwIgiu
— Dominic Mathis-nelson (@DominicMathisn1) October 30, 2020
Dammmnnnnn hey ms parker#NFID21 #IceCube pic.twitter.com/MggLyHVMzJ
— Rashad Green Jr🏈🎒 (@RashadGreenJr1) October 30, 2020
Hi I’m Kurt Hummel and I’ll be auditioning for the role of kicker. @chriscolfer #nfid21 pic.twitter.com/Zll6v6Li6y
— Michael Soverinsky (@MichaelSoverin1) October 30, 2020
Yes….the horses are still in the back@LilNasX #nfid21 pic.twitter.com/MtgkbUWTrv
— Terrence Bartell (@TJB2530) October 30, 2020