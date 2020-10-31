Pandemic can’t stop North Farmington High senior ID tradition

COVID-19, Farmington Hills

North Farmington High seniors didn’t let either a pandemic or remote learning get in the way of an annual student ID tradition that’s making them internet famous.

The school allows seniors to portray iconic celebrities or characters for their very last ID photo. While it’s a long-standing tradition, Twitter and local media took notice about three years ago.

This year, Farmington High seniors will also have an opportunity to join the fun with costumed ID photos taken on November 6. The school’s Twitter hashtag is expected to be #FHSID.

This year’s North Farmington hashtag, #NFID21, started trending on Twitter Friday. Here are just a few of the most popular so far:

