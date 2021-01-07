Outdoor Storybook Trail opens Saturday in Heritage Park

Thanks to a partnership among the Farmington/Farmington Hills Optimist Club, Farmington Community Library, and City of Farmington Hills Nature Center, local families have a new outdoor activity to enjoy in Heritage Park.

The new Storybook Trail will be unveiled at 10:30 a.m. on January 9, during the library’s regularly scheduled Outdoor Story Time. The event is free and open to all; meet in front of the Nature Center.

The Storybook Trail will feature “The Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats through March 31. Each page of the award-winning book will be mounted on posts along the Estate Trail installed by the City’s Parks Department.

At the end of the trail, visitors can scan a code and sign the guest book for a chance to win a copy of the book.

In the spring, the Storybook Trail will be moved to another location within Heritage Park, with a different book. Learn more about the Outdoor Story Time program at facebook.com/events/236541967818671.

The Farmington Hills Nature Center is located in Heritage Park, 24915 Farmington Road. Call 248-477-1135 or write to asmith@fhgov.com for more information.