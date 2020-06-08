Outdoor sales, Mercy property on Farmington Hills council agenda

Farmington Hills city council members will on Monday look at relaxing outdoor dining and sales rules, and consider waiving the city’s right to purchase a property owned by the Sisters of Mercy.

During their 7:30 p.m. electronic meeting, officials will vote on a resolution that streamlines the permitting process for temporary outdoor sales for retailers, barber and beauty salon stations, and temporary outdoor seating for food and beverage sales, subject to administrative review. Farmington city officials approved a similar resolution last week.

Developer Edward Rose Properties plans to build a senior assisted living facility on the 21-acre Sisters of Mercy property next to the Costick Center on 11 Mile Road. The site currently houses a convent, nursing center, and two chapels.

In a memo to officials, City Manager Dave Boyer said mutual “Rights of First Refusal” agreements have been in place since the 1994 Costick property purchase. The city has no interest in purchasing the property, Boyer said, and Sisters of Mercy have agreed to relinquish their first-refusal rights over the Costick property.

Also on the agenda:

proclamations recognizing June 2020 as Men’s Health Month; June 15-21, 2020 as Men’s Health Week; and June 2020 as LGBTQ Pride Month,

a proclamation on Racial Equality and Justice;

public hearing and adoption of the 2020/2021 budget and property tax rates

public hearing and consideration of Community Development Block Grant Program Year 2015-2020 Consolidated Plan Amendment, Program Year 2019 Annual Action Plan Amendment and Citizen Participation Plan Amendment

a resolution to establish water and sewer rates for 2020-21

Council members will meet via teleconference, with the meeting live-streamed at youtube.com/user/FHChannel8, broadcast live on the city’s cable channel (Spectrum – Channel 203; AT&T – Channel 99) and available the following day on the city’s website. Information about how to participate in public comment is posted, along with the meeting agenda, at fhgov.com or call the City Clerk’s Office at 248-871-2420.